Channel 13's Justin Hinton speaks 1-on-1 with UNLV President one year after deadly campus shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It is a somber day on UNLV's campus as the university marks one year since three professors were shot and killed at Beam Hall.

Anchor Justin Hinton spoke exclusively with university president Dr. Keith E. Whitfield to reflect on the past year.

"One year later, what is your message to this campus community?"

Restoring the mental health of students and staff has been a big part of the Rebel Recovery. After this past year, we asked what will become of that program.

"How is that advancing and moving forward?"

For staff, the school created a mental health reimbursement program.

It allows employees to get reimbursed if they paid for counseling or other mental health services as a result of the shooting, but that program ends soon, only covering payments through Jan. 1.

"What happens after that date?"

He also spoke on the push at the state level to secure the safety of students and staff.

"What's the ask from the state legislature?"

Whitfield also spoke on how he sees the campus community moving forward from that tragic day.

What have you been most proud of when it comes to this campus community?