Mural outside Beam Hall brings hope and healing to UNLV campus one year after deadly shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A heartfelt tribute now greets visitors at the entrance to Beam Hall on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus.

Spanning the building’s façade, the new mural was designed to bring hope, healing, and a vibrant splash of color to a community still processing a recent tragedy.

The project is the result of a collaborative effort by six student artists and one staff member. Their work was selected for its ability to embody themes of healing, memory, and unity while honoring the lives of three professors who were killed on Dec. 6, 2023.

Among the artists was UNLV student Anjelo Vigilia, who dedicated himself to researching the lives of the victims—Jerry Chang, Patricia Navarro, and Naoko Takemaru. Vihilia met with people who knew the professors, ensuring his work reflected their passions and legacies.

His portion of the mural features a fishing rod for Chang, a microphone for Navarro, and a book for Takemaru—symbols of what each professor loved most.

“With this art, we can erase that sense of eeriness and bring a sense of belonging, comfort, and even joy to this space,” Vigilia said. “It’s an honor and a privilege to have a voice in this project and to contribute to the healing process this campus is still navigating.”

As Vigilia spoke outside Beam Hall, one of Takemaru’s colleagues stopped to express how much the tribute meant to her. She said the mural made walking into a place of tragedy a little easier.

UNLV officials said the murals will remain outside Beam Hall for at least a year while the university works on a permanent tribute to honor the victims.

