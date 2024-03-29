UNLV police release hours of new bodycam footage, audio recordings after campus shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's been about three and a half months since a gunman opened fire at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, killing three faculty members and injuring a fourth.

Warning: Video, audio, and details in this story may be distressing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

The gunman was later identified as 67-year-old Anthony Polito. He was killed in a shootout with police. A career higher education instructor, Polito had applied for multiple jobs at the university in past years but was denied each time.

While the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has previously released footage from that day, Thursday marked the first time UNLV police shared additional body-worn camera footage and audio recordings from the incident. More than 20 hours of footage and recordings were released.

These recordings make up the most in-depth look we've seen yet at how those traumatic events unfolded.

Channel 13 reviewed hours of footage to piece together this timeline of Dec. 6, 2023:

At 11:59 a.m., UNLV first alerted students, faculty, and staff about an active shooter on campus. By 12:09 p.m., the LVMPD confirmed reports of a shooting and said there appeared to be multiple victims.

WATCH: UNLV video surveillance footage shows officers running toward Frank and Estella Beam Hall and the Student Union while body cam footage from University Police Services showed officers rushing to get to campus.

New video shows UPD officers respond to a shooting at UNLV

Minutes after leaving the building, Polito engaged officers in a shootout outside of Beam Hall and was killed.

WATCH: Police notify Las Vegas hospitals about a mass casualty incident while they try to learn more about Polito.

Law enforcement works to learn more about the UNLV shooter and if he acted alone

At the time, it was unknown if Polito was the only shooter. UPD and LVMPD officers worked to clear the buildings floor by floor to make sure the campus was safe.

Watch: Law enforcement clears the building and escorts students, faculty, and staff members to safety.

Las Vegas law enforcement clear buildings, escort students to safety during December shooting

Several professors, staff members, and students told law enforcement they heard gunshots but didn't see a shooter.

Watch: Witnesses tell police what they saw and heard during the UNLV shooting.

Witnesses tell Las Vegas law enforcement what they saw and heard during UNLV shooting

An issue that multiple law enforcement officers brought up while they were searching the building was a lack of master keys, which hampered their ability to get into and clear rooms.

Watch: Law enforcement officers express their frustration at being slowed down by locked doors.

Law enforcement search for keys to unlock rooms in Beam Hall during UNLV shooting

Tired of waiting, some officers either kicked the plaster around the doors or shattered windows to get into rooms and buildings.

Watch: Law enforcement breaks glass windows, kicks through doors while clearing Beam Hall.

Law enforcement break windows, kick down doors as they search Beam Hall and the Student Union

Earlier this week, UNLV officials announced that Beam Hall, where the attack took place, is expected to reopen this fall.

Since December, Beam Hall has been closed amid repairs and an investigation into the shooting.

According to UNLV, Beam Hall will open with additional security measures in place, like adding electronic access controls to elevators, limited stairwell access so those doors can only be used as exits, and requiring key cards to access the third, fourth, and fifth floors.

In addition to the planned reopening of Beam Hall, UNLV was awarded $2.6 million from the Nevada System of Higher Education to support security staffing at the school and other institutions in Southern Nevada.

If you or someone you know may be struggling with mental health issues in the aftermath of the shooting, crisis support services are available to UNLV students through Student Counseling & Psychological Services by calling 702-895-3627 or emailing caps@unlv.edu. You can also contact the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center by phone at 702-455-AIDE (2433), toll-free at 833-299-AIDE (2433), or by email at vegasstrongresiliencycenter@clarkcountynv.gov. The office is located at 2915 W Charleston Blvd, Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89102. Services are free and confidential.