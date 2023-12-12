Memorial at UNLV honors 3 professors killed in shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new memorial has been created on the University of Nevada Las Vegas campus as students, staff, and the community grieve the loss of the three professors who were killed.

Last week, the Clark County Coroner released the names of two of the victims on Thursday: Jerry Cha-Jan Chang, 64, a professor of business at the university, and Patricia Navarro-Velez, 39, an assistant professor of accounting. The office released the name of the third victim, Naoko Takemaru, 69, an associate professor of Japanese studies, on Friday.

All three were killed when a gunman decided to open fire inside Beam Hall, home to the university’s business school.

“Wednesday and the days following were pretty dark, but it gives me hope that maybe tomorrow will be better,” said Allister Dias, who said he was on campus when the shooting happened. On Monday, he visited the memorial to grieve.

Crosses, flowers, and heartfelt messages surrounded the photos of each victim.

The campus was mostly empty during what is typically the busiest time of year for students. University officials decided to cancel final exams in the wake of the shooting and instead – offered counseling services for students and staff.

“All of us are processing things in so many different ways, and it’s been tough,” Dias said.