Hours of new body camera footage from UNLV shooting made public by Las Vegas police

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Body-worn camera footage shared by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is shedding additional light on what took place on campus the day a gunman opened fire at UNLV.

All of the videos released so far show different officers responding to the active shooter call. Police recently released an additional three videos that contain nearly five-and-a-half hours of footage.

The newest videos can be viewed on LVMPD's YouTube page here:



Local police officers were praised by Sheriff Kevin McMahill for their response to the shooting.

Three faculty members were killed and another seriously injured when the gunman, since identified as 67-year-old Anthony Polito, opened fire in Frank and Estella Beam Hall, which houses the university's Lee Business School.

Polito had applied for at least four positions at UNLV in the past but was denied. He was killed in a shootout with University Police Services officers just outside the building where he'd shot the four faculty members.