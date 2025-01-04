Two letters found on soldier's phone after Las Vegas Cybertruck bombing

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two letters were found on the soldier's phone after the fatal Cybertruck bombing, according to the Las Vegas Metro Police Department.

While on the scene, police found two phones inside the Cybertruck near Livelsberger's body.

Throughout the investigation, detectives were able to gain access to one of the phones— finding these two letters.

The letters include grievances regarding political, social, cultural, personal, and other issues.

Authorities have provided additional details on Friday surrounding Matthew Livelsberger and the Cybertruck explosion outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on New Year's Day.

This is an ongoing joint investigation between the LVMPD and federal partners. They are still in the process of collecting a large amount of data to include additional documents that need to be evaluated.