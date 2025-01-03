Authorities detail possible motive, address rumors on Las Vegas Cybertruck bombing

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities have provided additional details surrounding Matthew Livelsberger and the Cybertruck explosion outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on New Year's Day.

Las Vegas Metro Sheriff Kevin McMahill spoke to the media at a Friday afternoon press conference, addressing rumors circulating about the incident, a possible motive and more information they've gathered across the investigation.

WATCH: Las Vegas Metro presser from Friday, Jan. 3, 2025

[FULL PRESSER] Authorities on possible motive, addressing rumors from Cybertruck bombing

Addressing rumors

Sheriff McMahill opened the press conference addressing rumors that are circulating online about Livelsberger — chief among them an alleged suicide letter on the Shawn Ryan Show podcast.

"I just want you to understand that since we've been conducting these press conferences, I have only given you information that we have verified and deemed to be factually accurate," McMahill said.

"We've been aware of that document for a while now and we still have not completely gone all the way through that and verified that entirely."

Questions have been raised as to why certain evidence inside the truck — like credit cards, a passport, etc. — was not as severely burned as the suspect or other pieces of evidence.

McMahill said much of the evidence sustained burn damage — some more than others based on the location they were at inside the truck. Livelsberger's leather wallet was found in the backseat of the truck under some debris. His military ID was mere inches from the wallet, and his passport was also under debris in the bed of the truck.

Las Vegas FBI Special Agent in Charge Spencer Evans reiterated that there is no evidence of a coordinated attack between the incidents in Las Vegas and New Orleans, chalking up any similarities as incidental coincidences — such as the vehicles both being rented via Turo, both serving in the military and both staying at Airbnbs.

The FBI said they have found no evidence of telephone or email communications between Livelsberger and Shamsud-Din Jabbar, the suspect in the New Orleans attack; no evidence that they ever knew each other or served in the same unit; no evidence that they were in the same place at the same time during their military careers; and no evidence from witness interviews that suggested the two events are connected.

Authorities also gave no indication that Livelsberger was connected with terrorist organizations.

Assistant Sheriff Dori Kohen said Tesla engineers were able to extract an SDMI chip from the Cybertruck that revealed the vehicle was not in full self-driving mode at any time during the incident.

Livelsberger's political and ideological views have also been a matter of debate in online circles, and while authorities have not come to a conclusive answer on his motives, they did address his views towards President-elect Donald Trump.

He held no animosity towards the president-elect, according to interviews by federal investigators of Livelsberger's family, friends, associates and other military members both domestically and internationally.

Special Agent Evans said this case "ultimately appears to be a tragic case of suicide" and that prior to the bombing, Livelsberger gave them no reason to be on the FBI's radar.

Possible plans and motive

Assistant Sheriff Kohen said they have been able to extract data from one of two phones so far and are continuing to work on a laptop.

Livelsberger had a "Surveillance Log" inside a notes application on his phone that investigators describe as more of a journal of activity dated from Dec. 21 to Dec. 31. The log corroborates many of the locations that investigators found from the Cybertruck's tracked route from Colorado to Las Vegas.

Investigators shared excerpts from two letters specifically in the application that describe a possible motive.

"Fellow Servicemembers, Veterans, and all Americans, TIME TO WAKE UP! We are being led by weak and feckless leadership who only serve to enrich themselves," one of Livelsberger's excerpts says.

Las Vegas Metro Police

Investigators said Livelsberger outlines more grievances in his letters over a variety of issues, some political and some personal.

In Livelsberger's second letter, he states "We are the United States of America, the best country people to ever exist. But right now we are terminally ill and headed toward collapse."

Las Vegas Metro Police

In what appears to be a direct reference to the Cybertruck bombing, Livelsberger's excerpt states:

"This was not a terrorist attack. It was a wake up call. Americans only pay attention to spectacles and violence. What better way to get my point across than a stunt with fireworks and explosives?



Why did I personally do it now? I needed to cleanse my mind of the brothers I've lost and relieve myself of the burden of the lives I took."

Las Vegas Metro Police

Authorities said they will be releasing these letters at a later time, and there is still a tremendous amount of data that they are still analyzing.

Suspect's mental health

Livelsberger likely suffered from PTSD and was struggling from personal family issues, according to investigators. His letters describe him struggling with personal challenges with the conflicts in the world and domestic and societal issues here in the country.

Over the course of this investigation it was revealed that Livelsberger was a highly decorated soldier, serving at least five tours of combat across an extensive career.

Sheriff McMahill said the struggles Livelsberger likely faced are all too similar to the ones that many servicemembers and law enforcement face — emphasizing the importance of a focus on mental health.

"It's not much different, quite frankly, than the reasoning why we started our Wellness Bureau here at Metro and taking care of the heart, mind, body, and soul of the people that are out there doing this work," Sheriff McMahill said.

"They're exposed to things, they see things, they hear things, they feel things, and they smell things that most normal people don't have to do, and the heroes that are serving in the military and on the front lines of America's policing are challenged that way."

Las Vegas Metro police are asking the community to please report any suspicious activity immediately. You can do so online at snctc.org. If you are in or see an emergency, call 911.

The FBI is also accepting tips by phone at 1-800-CALL-FBI or online at Tips.FBI.gov.