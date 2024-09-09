Somerset Park deadline looms for solution to water system woes

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The future of the Somerset Park community in Henderson will be decided by Tuesday, Sept. 10.

That's the original deadline the City of Henderson gave the Somerset Park HOA and its management company to fully repair the water distribution system.

In a letter from the city to the residents of this community, the city stated if the HOA is unable to fix the issue by that date, they would shut water off to several homes in the community.

That would force the people living in these 85 condosout of their homes.

Since then, the City of Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero said no one would be removed from their homes, and if the HOA company can't find a plan by Sept. 10, the city would pay for the fix using taxpayer dollars.

The estimated cost of the project is $400,000 - $600,000. The money would have to be repaid in the form of a tax lien of $5,000 - $7,000 per property. That would equate to more than $200 per property.

According to Assemblywoman Danielle Gallant, who owns a property at Somerset Park and manages two other properties there, plus Henderson Councilwoman Carrie Cox who represents Ward 3 which includes Somerset Park, there will be a meeting Monday night to go through all the plans.

This will be a Somerset Park HOA meeting open to the public. CAMCO, the current HOA management group in the community will be there.

The meeting is at 6 p.m. at 4775 West Teco Avenue Suite 140 in the Southwest Valley, across I-15 from the Harry Reid International Airport.

Topics the meeting is expected to cover includes reviewing the City of Henderson's plan, the review and discussion of the HOA's own plumping repairs and replacement plans, a collection police and delinquent account protocol, plus the adoption of the 2025 budget.

If the HOA is able to come up with a full detailed plan, it would still have to go through a city approval process before that plan would be selected though.

Somerset Park is a condo community on Kristin Lane in Henderson between Sunset Road and Tabony Avenue, and between Haren Drive and Natalee Drive.

Councilwoman Cox has been outspoken telling Channel 13, she wants to pick the best plan for the residents. She sent Channel 13 this statement Sunday:

"I am continuing to work with the City, Assemblywomen Gallant, Somerset Park residents, HOA and management to reach a win-win solution. I had discussions on Friday with the city to give a short extension if needed for the HOA to finalize a plan. Otherwise the city will step in and begin the replacement, homeowners will bear the cost and reimburse the city. At this time, I am not concerned with the city stepping in if it does not displace residents now or down the road, and it is the best option for a win-win." Ward 3 Councilwoman Carrie Cox

Mayor Romero says the city is only interested in a full replacement of the water distribution system.

Residents claim leaks were happening as far back as 2020. They claim plumbers would make quick small fixes to the pipes, but a full replacement never happened.

Mayor Romero says the water system is over 40 years old and needs replacing.

The system has led to several leaks and even sinkholes throughout the community.

Even with Mayor Romero saying the city would step in, several residents tell Channel 13, they're nervous the fixes would not happen and are concerned they'll still be moved out of their homes during construction.

Many tell Channel 13 they're also still confused with the overall process.

“Everyone in my house including my cat is stressed right now," said four-year resident at Somerset Park Heather Maness.

Maness rents her condo at Somerset Park and said the past few weeks have been hectic.

“I can’t even think, I can’t eat, I can’t sleep, I can’t think," Maness said.

She decided to move out with her two children and found another place to stay, but now she can't get out of her Somerset lease and is stuck paying for two properties now.

She's paying $1,500 a month for Somerset Park and $1,750 a month for her new place.

I asked her if she could afford paying for both places at the same time.

"Absolutely not," Maness said.

She tells me she needs to take out a loan to cover it all.

She's not the only one though. I saw four separate moving trucks at Somerset Park Sunday. Despite that fact, the Mayor Romero says the city will step in and no one will be moved out of their homes, even during construction.

While some are moving out of Somerset Park, Sergio and Angela Avila just moved into their condo in the community with their three kids Sunday. They tell me they had no knowledge of the current problems in the community.

The Avilas were staying in a shelter and had help from several organizations in getting housing.

They are now trying to get to the bottom of why there was no disclosure about the conditions before moving in and what the repairs will look like.

Several residents tell Channel 13, no matter which plan is put in place, they also hope permanent fixes to the roofs, potholes on the roads and the pool are made in a timely manner.