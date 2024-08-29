Somerset Park residents fear being kicked out of their homes in just 2 weeks

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Residents at Somerset Park in Henderson live in turmoil after they were told they'll be kicked out of their homes in just two weeks.

We first introduced you to them on Tuesday. Just a day later, Channel 13 was there as they took their concerns to local leaders.

A meeting hosted by Henderson Councilwoman Carrie Cox on Wednesday was supposed to be about roads, traffic, and safety in Cox's district, but the conversation quickly turned to Somerset Park and the concerns of its residents, who filled half the room where the meeting was held.

“This affects everybody more negative than what they think they’re trying to do with helping," one Somerset Park resident said.

Residents of the 85-unit community are desperate for a solution after receiving an alarming letter from the City of Henderson this week.

The letter states that Somerset Park's HOA has until Sept. 10 to fix the water distribution system that water to all residents — or everyone could be forced out of their homes.

The city says the leaks are an imminent hazard to the health and safety, and the area is not safe for human capacity.

The leaks have already caused several sinkholes, according to residents. Plus, there has been damage to parking lots, roadways and buildings.

Watch: We first heard from Somerset Park residents after they were told they may be forced to leave their homes:

These residents could be forced out of homes if HOA doesn't fix water system

“It’s a little concerning that it’s gotten to this point before someone decided to step up," said five-year Somerset Park resident Michael Shelton.

Residents came to this meeting to get answers.

“We’ll get a plan together, and we have to create a budget and we have to get out of this hole," said Clark County Assemblywoman Danielle Gallant. "It sucks what this previous management company did."

Gallant says the property's previous management company is responsible for years of neglect.

Residents claim they spend around $300 in monthly HOA fees, so they don't understand claims that the management company didn't have enough money to cover the piping issues.

Gallant says the previous management company paid around $20,000 a month on their water bill. With some residents not paying their HOA fees, the company was getting roughly $25,000 to cover the bill. She says the leftover wasn't enough to cover the cost of the plumbing.

“I think it has something to do with that previous management company just not really communicating well with the City of Henderson or anybody," Gallant said.

The HOA management company CAMCO is now in charge of the community.

Channel 13 reached out, and they sent us this message:

“CAMCO was brought on recently to assist the Somerset Park community board after the previous management company was shut down and fined by the Nevada Real Estate Division. Our team has worked on behalf of the new board on solutions with multiple departments in the city including code enforcement and the ombudsman -- all in an effort to resolve a number of issues.





One of our top executives will be attending a meeting today.







Due to financial stressors based on the community's budget shortfalls and past management, the board is facing some budget issues and CAMCO is efforting solutions. It also needs to be noted that any of our expenditures on behalf of communities go through multiple approvals.“

Gallant and other local leaders said the amount of water being pumped through the community's distribution system is in the millions of gallons.

Gallant says she is working alongside the City of Henderson, CAMCO, Cox and other local leaders on plans to fix these issues, but warns the solution won't be a simple one.

She warned the crowd of residents that, while city funds can be used to help, the community will eventually have to pay that money back — but she says something needs to be done about the pipes now.

Residents mentioned comments about limiting the water use for landscaping and other uses to save more money on the water bill, hoping that would decrease their HOA payments in the near future.

Gallant says there are several plans they're focusing on, including a five-year plan that would start now and allow residents to stay in their homes.

She says they're hopeful a plan will be decided upon in the next seven days that will allow residents to stay in their homes. Several residents tell Channel 13 they'll believe it when they see it.

Another meeting specifically focused on Somerset Park is scheduled Thursday from 1 to 5:30 p.m. at the North Community Police Station on 225 E. Sunset Rd. The City of Henderson tells us that meeting will include input from several local officials with information and possible solutions for the Somerset Park community.