Somerset Park residents could be forced out of homes if HOA doesn't fix water distribution system

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Somerset Park residents in Henderson could soon be forced out of their homes if their HOA doesn't fix their private water distribution system.

In a letter sent to residents from the community Monday, the City of Henderson told residents the HOA has until September 10, 2024, to fully repair the water system. If it is not fixed by the date, the city could shut off the water service to several of the homes in the community.

A water distribution system is made up of a network of pipes, valves, and pumps that transport water to residents in an area.

"I think it's crazy and it's such short little notice. I feel bad for the other people that have nowhere to go. Thankfully, I have family and stuff that I can go to," said Ulysses Basulto, who did not want to do an on-camera interview.

According to the letter sent to residents, the water system is deteriorated and has caused water leaks that damaged private roadways, parking lots, and potentially structures.

The city said a recent leak even caused extensive damage to the parking lot. The City of Henderson made a temporary emergency repair to part of the system on August 14, 2024, to prevent further property damage and water loss and installed barricades around that area.

The city says the leaks are causing an "imminent hazard" for the health and safety of the residents and they need to terminate the water service to protect the Somerset Park community.

If a community no longer has access to water, the homes become "unfit for human occupancy" under the city's fire code, the letter states.

"There was a little sinkhole, I guess, that formed and a car tipped in there," Basulto said.

In an email to Channel 13, the city said:

"The Somerset Park Homeowners Association is ultimately responsible for repairs; however, the HOA management company has indicated that they do not have the financial means to complete the necessary repairs."

But residents like Basulto and Christine Stroud both said that they have been paying more than $300 in HOA fees.

"I believe they [HOA] have the money, and they are misspending it," said Stroud, who has lived in the area since 2011.

"Actually, the HOA company that is managing right now told me as well that the previous company — they were pretty much stealing all our money, all the HOA money," Basulto said.

Basulto purchased an investment property in the community nearly a year ago.

While he was excited to become a new homeowner, he would never have made the purchase if he had known about the issues he was about to face.

"It's frustrating because I feel like they are unprofessional because I would call them all the time send them emails, leave voicemails and they would never get back to me... I just feel like we are paying a lot and nothing is being done," Basulto said.

He said he might consider taking legal action.

"That's probably going to be the best option," Basulto said.

Channel 13 reached out to the current management company, CAMCO, who provided this statement:

“CAMCO was brought on recently to assist the Somerset Park community board after the previous management company was shut down and fined by the Nevada Real Estate Division.



Our team has worked on behalf of the new board on solutions with multiple departments in the city including code enforcement and the ombudsman — all in an effort to resolve a number of issues.



One of our top executives will be attending a meeting today.



Due to financial stressors based on the community's budget shortfalls and past management, the board is facing some budget issues and CAMCO is efforting solutions. It also needs to be noted that any of our expenditures on behalf of communities go through multiple approvals. “

In the letter provided to the residents, the city shared a list of organizations that could help the residents.

City of Henderson staff and community service providers will be at the Henderson North Community Police Station on 225 E Sunset Road from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. to help answer any questions.