Time is ticking for Henderson residents who may be forced to evacuate their homes

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Time is running out for some residents in Henderson who have been told they might need to abandon their homes.

Earlier this week, Channel 13 told you about the Somerset Park neighborhood. People living there were recently notified that some long-time underground water issues were worse than they ever imagined.

On Thursday, City of Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero announced she, along with Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo, and other agencies are working together to try and find a quick solution to the problem.

“I have been in contact with the governor's office to talk to them about utilizing state resources to help us work through this issue and apply some pressure to the homeowners association,” Romero said.

Trouble is bubbling up from beneath in the neighborhood as a hidden water leak fuels sinkholes, threatening to turn Somerset Park into an evacuation zone.

“It infuriates me,” Romero said.

On Monday, residents of the 85-unit community received a letter from the City of Henderson. They were told the homeowners association has until September 10 to fix their water distribution system or everyone could be forced out.

“Someone should be held responsible. I just don’t know who that might be,” one resident told Channel 13.

Residents say they have been left feeling confused and wondering how the problem got so bad without anybody being notified sooner.

“I was like, what is all this? I didn't know anything about it,” another resident told Channel 13.

Apparently, the problem had been going on for years and the City of Henderson just became aware of the extent of the damage a few weeks ago when a sinkhole appeared at the property.

“The thought of having to go find a new place to live in such short notice is stressful,” Romero said.

Clark County officials say the previous management company neglected the problem and was barely breaking even on their $20,000 monthly water bill. When CAMCO, the new management company, took it over, It made it almost impossible to cover the costs.

“The homeowners association has failed the community at every level. At the beginning of this they were in constant contact with our code enforcement. They were letting them know what the extent of the problems were but recently, they have stopped communicating and that is something we are trying to get back on track,” Romero said.

CAMCO, the homeowners association currently managing the property, sent Channel 13 this statement reading in part:

"Due to financial stressors based on the community's budget shortfalls and past management, the board is facing some budget issues and CAMCO is efforting solutions.”

The City of Henderson tells Channel 13 they have several departments working to determine the total cost of the damages.

Channel 13 also contacted the Southern Nevada Water Authority to ask if it had previously detected any issues related to this leak or observed any unusual water usage in that area, as of right now, we are waiting on their response.