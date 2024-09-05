Future of Somerset Park is up in the air: How homeowners feel about the proposed plans

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Water leaks and sinkholes. A community under seige, in disrepair and seeking a fix.

For the past two weeks, Channel 13 has told you about the damaged Somerset Park condo community in Henderson and the residents facing evacuation from their homes.

Wednesday, we looked into how the likely cost of a rescue repair plan could impact residents.

A visit to the Somerset Park community reveals more than just a leaking water distribution system.

There are sinkholes stopping residents from parking, a pool that's been closed off and on for years, and roofs waiting years for repair.

“A lot of hard work and we actually got our unit and it was an American Dream, to knowing that we could lose our house is really depressing," said Marvin Day, who has owned his condo in Somerset Park condo owner for two years.

I asked Day if he feels like he's still living the American Dream.

"No," he said.

Day has lived at Somerset Park for two years with his wife and five children.

“They can’t even play down the driveway because it’s water," Day said.

It's a dream turned into a nightmare. Now a full repair of the community's water distribution system is required, and it'll cost the homeowners.

“We have to pay whatever to keep our house," Day said.

I asked him if he'd be able to afford it.

"No, but I’m working two jobs right now so," he said.

Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero announced Tuesday that the city may step in at a price tag of between $400,000 - $600,000 from tax payers, which would need to be repaid.

FULL PRESS CONFERENCE: City will cover costs to replace Somerset Park's water system if HOA doesn't take action

“If the HOA cannot or will not fix this problem, we will," Mayor Romero said.

The city would put a tax lien on the property owners of around $5,000 - $7,000. It would be paid through eight cycles costing them at least $200 a month.

This statement surprised Henderson Councilwoman Carrie Cox, whose ward includes Somerset Park.

“When the mayor read her statement, I was completely shocked," Cox said.

Mayor Romero told Channel 13 the city saw the problem and was determined to come up with a fix.

“This is something that we have been working on as an entire city," Romero said. "Every department had to research how this was going to be done.”

Councilwoman Cox isn't convinced everyone's on the same page.

“We had just been in a meeting in the morning at 10 a.m. where that was not the position of the city," Cox said.

Councilwoman Cox tells Channel 13 she is still working with the property management company hoping to identify a cheaper repair plan to put less stress on the condo owners.

Still, Day said he just hopes the investment he made in his Somerset Park condo wasn't a mistake.

"So hopefully they'd be able to redo and re-patch the pipes so we don't have to worry about our house falling down," Day said.

The HOA board tells Channel 13 they will hold a meeting by this weekend to try and identify a lower bid.

They have until the Sept. 10 deadline to come up with a full plan before the city takes over. If a full replacement plan is identified, the city could choose to move forward with that plan, or their own.

