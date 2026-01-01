Traffic safety top of mind for many as New Year's holiday brings heightened road dangers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — While New Year's Eve is a time for celebration, it's also known as one of the most dangerous times of the year on our roadways. No matter how they plan to ring in the new year, locals tell me they're focused on starting 2026 safely.

WATCH: Ryan Ketcham hears from locals and tourists about what they're doing to celebrate safely over New Year's

Las Vegas New Year's Eve Road Safety: Free Rides and Prevention Tips

"I'm going to cook some dinner tonight and lock down and probably watch Channel 13 later," said Brian Hermann, who has lived in downtown Las Vegas for 14 years.

Hermann, like many locals I talked to on Wednesday, tells me he plans to stay home to avoid potential trouble on the roadways.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the New Year holiday is one of the deadliest times of the year and has one of the highest DUI rates. The American Safety Council ranks New Year's Eve as the third most dangerous holiday, behind Fourth of July and Thanksgiving.

"It’s just, people make bad decisions, hopefully coming in the new year, make some good decisions," Herrmann said.

The National Safety Council predicts 429 people could die this year on the road from now through Jan. 4 across the nation. That's more than what the council predicted over the past six years, which was around 423 deaths during the same time period.

So, how do we stop this from happening here?

“Taking an Uber, either the public transit or Uber," said Kyle Renn, who traveled to Las Vegas from North Carolina.

RTC is offering free rides from 6 p.m. New Year's Eve to 9 a.m. New Year's Day. Zoox driverless taxis are also available for the first time during this holiday.

If you plan on using rideshare services, make sure to plan ahead. Some Uber drivers tell me they're not driving past midnight to avoid any craziness on the road.

You'll also likely see more police presence on our roads. A new task force battling reckless driving and a new campaign against impaired driving are both active to make our roads safer by using all local law enforcement, as well as state police.

