Towering home runs and walk-off grand slam lead Team Bowers to victory, snapping VGK's 3-game win streak

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It wasn't the fourth of July, but there were fireworks on the baseball field and off of it, for Saturday's 6th annual Battle 4 Vegas Charity Softball Game.

This year, it was Team Eichel vs Team Bowers. The team captains, VGK star Jack Eichel and Raiders Tight End Brock Bowers.

Both captains wanted to win this one badly.

“Yeah, I’m excited for the home run derby, I’m excited to see how it goes," said Bowers. "I mean, I have no clue how it’s going to go."

Let's just say it went pretty well for Brock. Fans witnessed dinger after dinger from him, the Raiders and VGK.

“He’s the man, I love him, that’s why we love him," said Raiders fan Sarah Anderson.

Before the game, Eichel was locked in and ready to compete.

“Yeah, you always want to win in everything you do and like I said, I haven’t lost yet, and we’re looking to keep the trophy over on the Knights' side," said Eichel.

Despite their best efforts, it didn't work out that way for the Guys in Gold.

Brock hit a walk-off grand slam to take the victory, 29-26.

Team Eichel is made up of mostly VGK players, and Team Bowers is made up of mainly Raiders players.

VGK-led teams, including Team Reilley, led by event founder Reilley Smith and Team Eichel, have won 3 straight softball charity games. This is the first time a Raider-led team has won since 2021.

Both teams put on a show in this one for the thousands that packed the Las Vegas Ballpark Saturday night in Summerlin.

“I like it, it’s very competitive," said VGK fan Jaxon Szoke.

“It makes it feel like you’re like in it with them and they’re having fun and it’s cool to see them as people, so that’s fun," said Courtney Hopfe, who loves Las Vegas sports.

“When you’re here, you can get close to the players and talk with them. We met a couple outside there. It’s good for the kids, especially the families, to get to know the players," said Raiders fan Greg Baca.

Some of those players were new and others were old to the game.

On Team Bowers: Brock Bowers, Tre Tucker, Aidan O'Connell, Eric Stokes, Jack Bech and Sincere McCormick played in their first Battle 4 Vegas.

Team Eichel had James Neal and Cole Schwindt playing in their first Battle 4 Vegas.

Jack Eichel, Reilley Smith, Deryk Engelland, Ryan Reaves, Terrence Long, Logan Thompson, AJ Cole, Daniel Carlson and Thayer Munford Junior all have played in past years.

This game was the first time these four original misfits: James Neal, Deryk Engelland, Ryan Reaves and Reilley Smith have reunited on the field.

The Athletics were also represented on Saturday. Hall of Famer and A's legend Reggie Jackson threw out the first pitch.

The event itself may be all fun and games for most of it; however, all the proceeds of the event, including ticket sales and a silent auction, will be for charity

A large check for $155,000 was presented to the VGK foundation following the game. There are five charities the softball game is partnered with this year to help our community through the funds raised.

The charities include: Make A Wish Nevada, Tyler Robinson Foundation, Mayor's Fund for Las Vegas Life, Best Buddies Las Vegas and Assisting Lives in Las Vegas.

The Battle 4 Vegas charity games have raised more than $1 million since it started in 2019.