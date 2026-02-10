Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Total bet on Seahawks vs. Patriots at Nevada sportsbooks is lowest of past 10 Super Bowls

The Nevada Gaming Control Board released new numbers totaling the wagers made on Super Bowl LX in Nevada's 186 sportsbooks.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Sports bettors wagered more than $133.8 million on the Big Game at Nevada's 186 sports books for the 2026 Super Bowl — the lowest amount in the past 10 years, according to data from the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

Gaming regulators released the results of this year's Super Bowl sports betting on Monday night. They show money wagered on the Big Game in the Silver State has dropped close to $60 million since its $190 million peak in 2024. (Although it's worth noting that's the year Las Vegas hosted the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL's championship game.)

Of the $133.8 million wagered in 2026, sportsbooks recorded nearly $10 million in profit.

Here are the sports betting totals from the past 10 Super Bowls:

  • 2026: $133,813,230 (total wagers) | +$9,892,055 (win/loss) | 7.4% (win percentage) | Seattle 29, New England 13
  • 2025: $151,618,159 (total wagers) | +$22,134,104 (win/loss) | 14.6% (win percentage) | Philadelphia 40, Kansas City 22
  • 2024: $190,020,783 (total wagers) | +$11,182,973 (win/loss) | 5.9% (win percentage) | Kansas City 25, San Francisco 22
  • 2023: $153,183,002 (total wagers) | +$4,361,646 (win/loss) | 2.8% (win percentage) | Kansas City 38, Philadelphia 35
  • 2022: $179,823,715 (total wagers) | +11,063,412 (win/loss) | 6.2% (win percentage) | Los Angeles 23, Cincinnati 20
  • 2021: $136,096,460 (total wagers) | +$12,574,125 (win/loss) | 9.2% (win percentage) | Tampa Bay 31, Kansas City 9
  • 2020: $154,679,241 (total wagers) | +$18,774,148 (win/loss) | 12.1% (win percentage) | Kansas City 31, San Francisco 20
  • 2019: $145,939,025 (total wagers) | +$10,780,319 (win/loss) | 7.4% (win percentage) | New England 13, Los Angeles 3
  • 2018: $158,586,934 (total wagers) | +$1,170,432 (win/loss) | 0.7% (win percentage) | Philadelphia 41, New England 33
  • 2017: $138,480,136 (total wagers) | +$10,937,826 (win/loss) | 7.9% (win percentage) | New England 34, Atlanta 28

