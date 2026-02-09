LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Football fans across Las Vegas came together Sunday night not just for the big game, but for the music and excitement of Bad Bunny's halftime show performance.

At Ninja Karaoke, all eyes were on the Latin superstar as he took center stage, turning the watch party into a celebration of culture and unity.

WATCH| Jhovani Carrillo talks to bad Bunny fans about what this halftime show means to them

Bad Bunny's halftime show brings Las Vegas fans together in celebration

Bad Bunny became the first Latino artist to headline the halftime show, performing only in Spanish, a milestone that resonated deeply with Latino fans in attendance.

"Honestly, I really loved it," said Daniela Camacho, who attended with her family specifically to watch the halftime show.

From belting out Bad Bunny hits to nonstop dancing, fans brought incredible energy to the watch party. Camacho and her mother, Claudia Zarate, said they had been looking forward to this moment for months.

"Everything was great! Especially the surprises, Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin," Zarate said.

"It was so beautiful, the set design, the flowers, the central message about love and unity, it was just all beautiful," Camacho said.

For Camacho and Zarate, both Latinas, seeing Bad Bunny headline the show was heartwarming and significant.

"It's a big moment because it's proving we came here to get ahead, that we came here to do better things," Zarate said.

Camacho emphasized the global impact of the performance, noting Bad Bunny's worldwide popularity.

"He's the number one artist in China, he's the number one artist here, and he took the opportunity to bring out so many flags and make it a moment about unity through music, and I think that's one of the most beautiful things you can do," Camacho said.

The historic night wasn't just about Bad Bunny. Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez also made history as the first NFL player of Colombian heritage to play in the big game, adding to the pride felt by Colombian fans like Camacho and Zarate.

"I am very happy that in this lifetime I get to be Latina," Camacho said.

Organizers said this was the third halftime show watch party they hosted and the largest one yet, demonstrating the growing enthusiasm for these cultural celebrations in Las Vegas.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.