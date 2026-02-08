Two Las Vegas K9 teams head to California to help secure Super Bowl

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two Las Vegas K9 bomb-sniffing dogs are in the Bay Area assisting security for the Super Bowl on Sunday.

A 7-year-old Black Labrador Retriever named Elton and a 5-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer named Dina are bomb-sniffing canines from Harry Reid International Airport, specifically trained to detect explosives and explosive components.

Canines from airports throughout the country will be helping out with security operations at venues throughout the Bay Area and the San Francisco International Airport.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has classified Super Bowl LX as a Special Event Assessment Rating Level 1, which qualifies it for extensive federal support, according to a news release from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

TSA canines are regularly tested to ensure their smelling abilities are in tip-top shape. While the dogs are social, working canines should not be pet or fed by anyone except their handlers.