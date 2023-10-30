Three Square Food Bank distributes over 1 million meals during Hunger Action Month

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — September is Hunger Action Month and every year, the nationwide campaign raises awareness about food insecurity.

Three Square Food Bank officials said Southern Nevadans were very generous this year and the organization was able to raise $518,290 and used that money to distribute 1,554,870 meals.

"We are delighted to have such an incredible amount of support from our community partners each year during Hunger Action Month," said Beth Martino, president and CEO of Three Square Food Bank.

Some of the ways Three Square raised money included a community-wide virtual food drive, Strike Out Hunger night at Las Vegas Ballpark, Dine With A Purpose at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace, and The Giving Pump. That's when purple pumps at participating Shell stations across the valley allowed people to donate a portion of their fill-up to Three Square.

Three Square was also able to raise over $200,000 during Restaurant Week.

Food insecurity is still a major issue in the Las Vegas valley. According to a September study from Feeding America, overall numbers have dropped over the past year. However, nearly 275,000 people in Clark, Lincoln, Nye and Esmeralda counties still don't know where their next meal is coming from.

Organizations across Southern Nevada, including Three Square Food Bank are looking to address those needs. For example, The Just One project serves about 15,000 people each month in Las Vegas using a drive-through food pantry at Decatur Boulevard near Vegas Drive.

The Salvation Army of Southern Nevada has a food giveaway every day at their North Las Vegas location on Owens Avenue. The Center in Las Vegas said they hold a food giveaway for the community twice a month.