Las Vegas Restaurant Week raises over $200,000 for Three Square Food Bank

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The results from Las Vegas Restaurant Week are in.

During the event, participating restaurants offered a three-course menu with menus ranging from $20 to $80. Of that, $4 to $6 went to Three Square Food Bank.

According to Three Square officials, the 2023 event raised $221,449, which equals 664,347 meals that will go towards feeding food-insecure Nevadans. This year's event featured 232 participating restaurants and food service businesses in the valley and 49,746 people dined at those restaurants and supported the cause.

"Everyone deserves to have access to nutritious meals," said Beth Martino, Three Square president and CEO. "We are incredibly thankful for the world-class restaurants and thousands of people who have contributed to our mission of ending hunger during Las Vegas Restaurant Week."

This year, the top earners in the restaurant category were Amalfi by Bobby Flay, the Golden Steer Steakhouse, and Mon Ami Gabi. In the special promotion category, the top earners were Flight Club, Freed's Bakery, and The Coffee Class.