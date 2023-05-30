16th annual Las Vegas Restaurant Week kicks off June 5

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Restaurant Week in Las Vegas kicks off next Monday, June 5. This year dozens of restaurants are participating.

A portion of all proceeds will go to Three Square Food Bank. According to the organization's website, millions of meals have been donated to Three Square since the program's start in 2007.

All participating restaurants around the Las Vegas valley will offer prix fixe meals.

There will be three-course options at set price ranges.



Breakfast – $20

Brunch – $20, $30

Lunch – $20, $30, $40

Dinner – $30, $40, $50, $60, $80

According to the Las Vegas Restaurant Week website, All the prix fixe menus include three courses. It will be up to the restaurant to decide which courses they would like to offer. You will most likely see an appetizer, main course and dessert. Some restaurants will offer multiple options for each category.

Restaurants will be offering their best items, or entirely new menus for the 12-day event.