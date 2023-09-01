Study: More than 274,000 Southern Nevadans dealing with food insecurity in 2023

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More than 274,000 Southern Nevadans are expected to face food insecurity this year. That's according to a new study from Feeding America, a national organization that was originally founded in 1979 and focuses on food banks.

When looking at the numbers for Clark, Lincoln, Nye and Esmeralda counties, data shows overall food insecurity numbers have fallen from 341,180 people to 274,430 people. To put it into another perspective, numbers have dropped from food insecurity affecting 15% of our community to affecting 12% of our community.

However, officials from Three Square Food Bank said there is still work to be done.

"While recent data shows a downward trend in food insecurity, it doesn't change the fact that too many of our neighbors are still uncertain about where their next meal is coming from," said Beth Martino, president and CEO of Three Square Food Bank. "Operations at Three Square do not change. In face, we must prepare for newer threats, including rising inflation, changes to SNAP benefits, a housing crisis and supply chain disruptions."

Even though numbers have dropped, food-insecure residents are missing at least 48 million meals every year. That's the number of meals needed to close the gap between what's needed and what is currently available through federal nutrition programs and charitable organizations.

Food insecurity remains a national issue as it affects over 33 million people across the country. You can check out the full study and interactive map on Feeding America's website.

Organizations across Southern Nevada, including Three Square Food Bank are looking to address those needs. For example, The Just One project serves about 15,000 people each month in Las Vegas using a drive-through food pantry at Decatur Boulevard near Vegas Drive.

The Salvation Army of Southern Nevada has a food giveaway every day at their North Las Vegas location on Owens Avenue. The Center in Las Vegas said they hold a food giveaway for the community twice a month.