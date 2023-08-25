Nonprofit opens new 'no-cost family community market' on CCSD site

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Just One Project celebrated the opening of a no-cost family support center community market with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday.

The new market is in the Clark County School District's Family Support Center. According to a media release, the "Family Support Center Community Market" is the first project in a two-year collaboration between the nonprofit organization and Health Plan of Nevada.

HPN said they pledged over $668,000 to support three no-cost markets at Clark County School District sites. Officials also said a "Groceries-on-the-Go" program is coming later this year.

The new market is by appointment. It's open year-round, and according to the organization, it's open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

"The market features fresh groceries, produce, recipes, nutritional advice, household items, and more," officials said in a release. "Families who visit the market may also access the organization’s Community Connect services, including homeless prevention assistance, rapid rehousing, and other supportive services."

Brooke Neubauer, founder and CEO of The Just One Project; Dr. Jesus Jara, CCSD superintendent; and Lisa Jolly, director of operations-Medicaid, Health Plan of Nevada Medicaid program, were at the ribbon-cutting event.

"Think about going to the DMV, how daunting that is, but for our clients, having a resource manager that can work with them on things they have to handle with social services is so amazing," said Neubauer. "When you have a case manager to help you and hold your hand through the process."

The Just One Project says they serve more than 17,000 Southern Nevadans monthly who face food insecurity through mobile and community-centric grocery distribution of fresh produce and pantry essentials.