Local organizations helping combat food insecurity in the valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Salvation Army of Southern Nevada and The Center are two organizations working to help combat food insecurity in the valley.

Over 332,000 Nevadans suffer from food insecurity and over 116,000 of that number are children, according to Feed America.

Brian Hosier with The Center in Las Vegas, says they hold a food giveaway for the community twice a month.

The Salvation Army has one every day at their North Las Vegas location on Owens Ave.

Both organizations say they're always in the need of help or donations.

