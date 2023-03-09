Southern Nevadans face greater food insecurity with high inflation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Southern Nevadans are facing greater food insecurity because of high inflation and the scaling back of pandemic-era benefits.

According to the nonprofit, Feeding America, one in seven Southern Nevadans and one in four children in Southern Nevada face food insecurity.

"The meal gap, unfortunately, is a moving target," said food bank Three Square director of operations Maurice Johnson. "We try our best to work with and collect as much data as we can with our agencies that are actually out there fighting hunger for food insecure individuals, those patrons, as well as trying to for us to leverage who we are within feeding America to constantly know exactly how many food insecure individuals there are."

Recent inflation has made the problem worse, according to Johnson. Food banks have been seeing fewer donations but the need has been greater.

"When you look at donations in totality. So food donations, have taken a slight decrease. Inflation has brought that about," said Johnson. "Supply chain issues and woes and problems have brought that about. But I would say now, you know, we're starting to get a little bit more food coming through the pipeline when it comes down to donations. But that's where those monetary donations are just so helpful right now because we can actually make three or four meals out of every single dollar that's donated."

On Wednesday, a long line of people was seen waiting to pick up food at the City Impact Urban Food Bank. One of them was Las Vegas resident Cheri Hannah.

"It's very hard to afford food now with prices. I can't even tell you the last time I bought eggs," said Hannah.

Hannah said she's had to depend on food banks more often.

"It's only my fiance's income in the home and his adult son lives with us...and now my daughter and her three kids from Illinois also live with us," said Hannah.

On top of a packed household, her Supplemental Food Nutritional Program benefits are being scaled back beginning March 14 because pandemic-era benefits are coming to an end.

MORE: 450,000 Nevadans expected to be impacted by reduction, elimination of pandemic-era benefits

"I got an extra 95 dollars a month and I relied on that, groceries as well," said Hannah. "I have medical issues where I have to eat a certain diet and I can't afford to."

Hannah said the food bank has also reduced its hours, complicating matters more.

"I believe they cut down from three days a week to two," said Hannah. "They used to be open on Thursdays as well and the lines were a lot longer than when they were open three days a week."

Daniel Brenton is another Las Vegas resident seen waiting in line for food. He tells Channel 13 the high inflation coupled with difficulty finding employment with his age has made times frustrating.

"I've been having difficulty finding work even though there's oodles and oodles of it," said Brenton. "I'm tired of the gridlock. People that are supposed to be legislating are not legislating."

A new bill being proposed would make breakfast and lunch free for every student until 2025. It was introduced by Assemblywoman Sandra Jauregui and would cost about $53 million.

Currently, Clark County School District provides free lunch to students in the 2022-2023 school year.

Johnson wants people in the valley to know Three Square is available as a resource. The organization also has a call center dedicated to helping individuals find services. That number is 702-765-4030.

"We do have a dedicated team. They've always been here. They were here before the pandemic, during, and most definitely, after," said Johnson.