450,000 Nevadans expected to be impacted by reduction, elimination of pandemic-era benefits

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thousands of Nevada families will soon receive less benefits when it comes to their Medicaid coverage and food assistance.

"I do rely on these resources right now," local Branden Vburton said.

Vburton said he was a barber for over 20 years and quit to become an entrepreneur. He relies on Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program while trying to make ends meet.

"Right now, I don't have a 9 to 5 so I'm grinding it out so I do need these resources," Vburton said. "I'm going to reapply and we'll see what happens."

On December 29, 2022, President Biden signed the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 which reduced supplemental benefits nationwide.

In Nevada, nearly 450,000 people are expected to be impacted by SNAP benefit reductions.

For example, two adults with two children who normally would qualify for $100 in benefits every month have been receiving additional benefits totaling $939.

But starting in April, families will receive almost 90% less.

"I look forward to that second half of the benefits that I get mid-month so with that being taken away, it's going to impact some lives," Vburton said.

Medicaid benefits provided under the COVID-19 Emergency Act are also coming to an end and people could start losing coverage beginning June 1.

FirstMed Health and Wellness Center is a local clinic that serves mostly Medicaid patients. Chief marketing officer Lilnetra Grady said many patients aren't aware their coverage could be ending.

"It means patients are now responsible for finding a provider who is comfortable seeing them with insurance coverage,” said Grady. “Patients are now responsible for their own office visits.”

Vburton said he's staying positive about his future, "I know this is not going to hinder me or hold me back.”