Documents reveal conditions at Henderson home where over 40 animals were rescued

HENDERSON (KTNV) — New documents obtained by Channel 13 are detailing the conditions 45 animals taken from a Henderson home experienced, which we first told you about on April 16.

The owner, 25-year-old Taylor Stephens, is facing two citations in municipal court. Channel 13 also obtained that paperwork.

Investigators said she told them “she had good intentions, but things got out of control.”

Shanie Aaron

The documents show that the violations stem from failure to provide food and water to two ferrets in a cage, and cats living in the home. Some animals also suffered from untreated ringworm.

Local News Investigators say owner was 'overwhelmed' before pets seized from Henderson home Mary Kielar

Stephens had exceeded the number of animals permitted in a residential property, and showed unsanitary conditions due to the number of animals living in the home.

Shanie Aaron

It all started with a warrant issued for a welfare check on Stephens’ two children early last month. On April 15, Henderson Police went with Child Protective Services to carry out the warrant.

After Stephens did not comply with officers' request to open the door, police called her phone and eventually convinced her to allow them entry.

Shanie Aaron

As they moved through the home to find the two kids, documents stated that the officers "noticed the odor of animal feces, urine, and a rotting smell emanating from the residence.”

They found the garage, backyard, and rooms throughout the house full of animals and several empty cages.

A note in the documents also alleged that a video had been provided to CPS showing deceased cats in the freezer, but nothing of that nature was found at the time of the check.

Shanie Aaron

Stephens later told officers she would allow APS to recover the animals at the house, but asked if it would be possible to keep her three dogs, and if her roommate could keep her dog and cat. Stephens was told she could, but would need to obtain a Fancier permit.

The animals were later taken into APS' possession. Stephens was told she would get administrative citations and that sanitation in the area would be reviewed in a week's time.

Shanie Aaron

Channel 13 confirmed that Stephens did appear for her scheduled court date Thursday morning. We are working to request more information on what happened there.

Our previous reporting confirmed that Stephens was operating Street to Sanctuary, an unlicensed rescue business out of the home where these animals were taken.