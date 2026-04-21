Investigators say owner was 'overwhelmed' before pets seized from unlicensed Henderson rescue

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Animal Protection Services in Henderson said an unlicensed pet rescue business called Street to Sanctuary has been under investigation for some time.

Channel 13 first reported this last week, after APS officers removed more than 40 animals from a house by Galleria Drive and Eastgate Road on Wednesday.

APS said the majority of the animals rescued from the property were cats, but there were also dogs, a snake, geckos, birds, ferrets,and turtles.

Mary Kielar shares the latest updates in this ongoing investigation:

Investigators say owner was 'overwhelmed' before pets seized from unlicensed rescue

Animal Protection Services administrator Danielle Harney said the owner of the home has been cited by the city for violations and could face additional action if the investigation turns up more.

“Our medical team is continuing to evaluate the animals that are still in our care, and there are rechecks that are scheduled just to verify that the property and any other animals are being cared for appropriately and what is regarded by the law,” Harney said.

Channel 13 asked about the circumstances, and Harney said, “[the owner] was overwhelmed just by the number of animals that she had. It makes it very difficult to care for that many, especially when they have medical needs.”

Animal advocates in our valley say that happens more often than you might think.

“There is a very fine line between rescue and hoarding. And I feel like a lot of people don’t even recognize when they cross that line. We’ve seen so many cases over the years,” said Gina Greisen, the president of Nevada Voters for Animals.

Channel 13 has filed a public records request with the City of Henderson to get a copy of the citations given to the owner of Street to Sanctuary. We'll continue to follow this case and share updates as we learn more.