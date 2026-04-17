Over 40 animals rescued from 'unsanitary and neglectful conditions' in Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — We're learning about an incident involving the rescue of over 40 animals from the City of Henderson this evening.

According to the City, Animal Protection Services (APS) took action after a call reporting "unsafe and unsanitary conditions" at a home by Galleria Drive and Eastgate Road.

City of Henderson

APS found over 40 animals at the home, including:



Dogs

Cats

Turtles

Birds

Ferrets

Officials found that the residence was being operated by a "nonprofit organization for animals," and was found to be in violation of City ordinances.

The animals were taken into custody, where they were evaluated by staff at the Animal Protection Facility. The City said that urgent care was necessary for several animals, with issues including "contagious diseases." All animals are being monitored closely, the City said.

City of Henderson

The investigation is still underway for this incident, but the person behind the conditions the animals were housed in will receive a citation by the City of Henderson, with the total number of animals subject to change as officials learn more.

As for the animals rescued, they will be up for adoption after they receive medical clearance.