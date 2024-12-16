These were the Top 5 live events in Las Vegas this year, according to StubHub

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There is a reason we are called the Entertainment Capital of the World.

According to StubHub, Las Vegas is the number one live event city in the US for out-of-towners, with 92% of their sales coming from out-of-state buyers.

We even outshined the Big Apple. StubHub reports Las Vegas events sold 56% more tickets than the second-place spot, New York.

The Top 5

"Weekends with Adele" (Jan.-Nov.) "Super Bowl LVIII: Chiefs-49ers" (Feb. 11) "The Eagles at the Sphere" (Sept.-Dec.) "U2 at the Sphere" (Jan. 26-Feb. 23) "Phish at the Sphere" (Apr. 18-21)

Adele's residency topped the live experience chart in Las Vegas by StubHub's reports. Her final 10 shows even outsold her record-breaking 10 shows in Munich by more than double the amount of tickets sold. The final show on Nov. 23 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace was her best-selling performance of the year.

History was also made this year with Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers — the first-ever Super Bowl played in the state of Nevada.

StubHub's report said Super Bowl LVIII was their best-selling single-day sporting event globally, and it even outsold Super Bowl LVII against the Chiefs and Eagles by 76%. StubHub said the event outsold all five NBA Finals games by 2.2x, and buyers came from every single state in the US as well as 21 countries.

