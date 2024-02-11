Watch Now
LIVE INSIDE ALLEGIANT: Channel 13 is tracking all of the action inside Allegiant Stadium

The Chiefs and 49ers are fighting for the ultimate prize in all of football.
Super Bowl Sunday - Las Vegas
Posted at 2:53 PM, Feb 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-11 18:37:37-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The stage is set and Taylor Swift is here.
It's almost time for Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium.

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to go back-to-back as they face the San Francisco 49ers on the NFL's biggest stage.

Follow along here for live updates from inside the stadium for the biggest event to ever hit this city.

PRE-GAME:
Reba sang the National Anthem. Post Malone sang "America the Beautiful." And the Chiefs won the coin toss so the 49ers are getting the ball first.

All eyes are on officially on Vegas.

