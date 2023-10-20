Adele extending residency at Caesars Palace through June 2024

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The "One And Only" vocal powerhouse Adele is once again extending her residency at Caesars Palace.

On Friday, the 16-time Grammy winner announced an additional 32 shows "before I turn into a showgirl forever."

This residency, these shows have changed my life. I desperately needed to fall back in love with performing live again, and I have. I needed to reconnect with my songs and remember what they mean to me, and I have! Being on stage over the last year so up close and personal with… pic.twitter.com/Wkj39O8ozQ — Adele (@Adele) October 20, 2023

The new dates start on Jan. 19, 2024 and run through June 15, 2024.

Fans can register to buy tickets for the new dates on Ticketmaster.com now through Monday, Oct. 23 at 10 p.m.

According to Ticketmaster officials, randomly selected fans will receive a code that will allow them to purchased tickets on Thursday, Oct. 26, which is when tickets go on sale.

You can see the full list of new dates below:



Jan. 19, 20, 26, 27

Feb. 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, 24

March 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29, 30

May 17, 18, 24, 25, 31

June 1, 7, 8, 14, 15

Weekends with Adele originally debuted on Nov. 18, 2022. She previously announced she was extending her residency back in March as well as plans to release a concert film.