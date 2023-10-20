Watch Now
Adele extending residency at Caesars Palace through June 2024

Weekends with Adele
Posted at 3:31 PM, Oct 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-20 18:31:32-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The "One And Only" vocal powerhouse Adele is once again extending her residency at Caesars Palace.

On Friday, the 16-time Grammy winner announced an additional 32 shows "before I turn into a showgirl forever."

The new dates start on Jan. 19, 2024 and run through June 15, 2024.

Fans can register to buy tickets for the new dates on Ticketmaster.com now through Monday, Oct. 23 at 10 p.m.

According to Ticketmaster officials, randomly selected fans will receive a code that will allow them to purchased tickets on Thursday, Oct. 26, which is when tickets go on sale.

You can see the full list of new dates below:

  • Jan. 19, 20, 26, 27
  • Feb. 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, 24
  • March 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29, 30
  • May 17, 18, 24, 25, 31
  • June 1, 7, 8, 14, 15

Weekends with Adele originally debuted on Nov. 18, 2022. She previously announced she was extending her residency back in March as well as plans to release a concert film.

