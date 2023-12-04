U2 announces final four dates at Sphere

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The iconic rock band U2 is getting ready to wrap up their residency at Sphere.

On Monday, the band announced their final four concert dates, which will put their overall total at 40 shows.

The final four dates are Feb. 23, Feb. 24, March 1, and March 2.

According to a press release, at U2.com paid subscribers are eligible to submit a ticket request for the newly added shows, even if they have requested or secured tickets for previously announced dates. The presale opens on Monday, Dec. 4 at 10 a.m. and closes on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 10 p.m. Officials said ticket confirmations will be sent out by the event of Thursday, Dec. 7.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Dec. 8 at 11 a.m.

Sphere officials add that tickets will be restricted from transfer and may only be resold at the original purchase price. That's in an effort to "help minimize resale and keep ticket prices at face value for fans."