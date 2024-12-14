Things to do this weekend: Eagles residency, Oasis Ice Rink, Summerlin Farmers Market

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The weekend is upon us, which means going out and having fun in the city. Channel 13 has created a list of fun things you can do this weekend.

The Eagles at the Sphere :

The Sphere is an iconic emblem for Las Vegas locals and tourists. The Eagles currently have a residency at The Sphere from September through January.

They're having a show on December 13 and 14 starting at 8:30 p.m.

Christmas & Clydesdales Beer & Holiday:

AREA15 will be holding the Christmas & Clydesdales Beer & Holiday Spirits Festival filled with beer and Christmas cheer. Must be 21 and older to drink. Tickets can be purchased here. Doors open at 1 PM and are available to all ages.

Location: A-Lot

Winter Wonderland at Oasis Ice Rink :

The Oasis Ice Rink at the Fontainebleau allows public skating and private group holiday events.

There are communal firepit rentals, holiday cabanas, cocktails and more! Click here for more information.

Sippin' Santa

Sippin' Santa has returned to The Sand Dollar Downtown. The Christmas cocktail pop-up has plenty of christmas cheer to offer. Click here for more information.