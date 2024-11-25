The Salvation Army to hold Thanksgiving meal distribution with Las Vegas Raider

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV ) — For those struggling in today's economy, The Salvation Army will give away free Thanksgiving meal essentials on Monday from 8:30 a.m. to noon with Las Vegas Raider Alexander Mattison.

It is a first-come, first-serve basis , and they will give one meal box per household.

A meet and greet with Las Vegas Raider Alexander Mattison will be held from 10 a.m. to noon.

The Thanksgiving meal distribution will be at Walnut Recreation Center, 3075 N.

Walnut Road, North Las Vegas.

Picture ID will be required.