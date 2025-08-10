Teen killed at house party in northwest Las Vegas; property ownership raises questions

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A teenager was shot and killed during a house party at a northwest Las Vegas home that was supposedly surrendered through bankruptcy, raising questions about property oversight and squatting concerns.

The shooting occurred Tuesday at a residence near Ann Road and Durango Drive, where neighbors say suspicious activity has been ongoing for months.

"I'm just sick of it," said Dallas, who has lived in the neighborhood for nearly 7 years.

Dallas told me his seemingly quiet neighborhood began to change after possible squatters moved into his neighbor's home nearly eight months ago.

"You see drug deals going on every day, people in cars and parties every night for the last eight months," Dallas said.

He reported the issues to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the listed owner of the home multiple times, but claims nothing changed.

"Metro has been here multiple times because of the shenanigans that's going on at that home," Dallas said.

Those "shenanigans" turned deadly Tuesday when police say a teenager was shot and killed after a fight broke out during a party at the house.

I reached out to Metro multiple times to ask if the home was supposed to be vacant and how many times officers visited the property but did not receive a response in time for this report.

The listed owners of the home told me the property was surrendered through a Chapter 13 bankruptcy over a year ago.

"We no longer live there, we receive no rent, and we have no control over the home...We were deeply concerned about possible safety issues and made every effort to prevent a tragedy like this," the former owners stated.

They emphasized: "We are not landlords. We are not renting the property."

Matthew Knepper, managing partner for Nevada Bankruptcy Attorneys, confirmed that when someone legally surrenders their home through Chapter 13 bankruptcy, "the lender will be the one responsible for overseeing or maintaining the property."

When asked what lenders can do with such properties, Knepper explained, "All of the above. They own the home now," referring to options like selling or renting.

I sent questions to the mortgage company handling the bankruptcy. They responded: "As we have said previously, we are saddened by this news and our sincerest condolences go out to the family and loved ones. We cannot comment further as our investigation is ongoing."

I visited the home and called the possible residents living inside to get their side of the story but did not receive a response.

While it's unclear if the people living inside are squatters, the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada outlines steps homeowners can take if they believe squatters are in their property:



Homeowners can call police if someone is living in their home illegally

If Metro removes squatters, owners must post a "Retaking Possession of Property" notice and file it with the court within 24 hours

A hearing is only held if the removed person files a complaint to return

If police don't remove people from the home, owners must serve squatters with a four day notice to leave

If squatters don't leave, homeowners need to file a complaint with the court

The court will schedule a hearing to decide whether to remove the squatters

