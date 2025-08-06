LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A teenager is dead after gunfire erupted at a house party in northwest Las Vegas.

Authorities responded to a home near Ann and Durango after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting gunshots and screaming around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they said they found a male victim with gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

WATCH the full briefing with authorities here:

[FULL PRESSER] Shooting at house party in northwest valley leaves teen dead, says LVMPD

According to police, the shooting happened after a fight broke out during a large party.

Police are still looking for the shooter but haven't released any description of a suspect.

Despite that armed suspect remaining at large, police described is as an isolated incident and say there's no threat to the public.

Anyone with information, especially those who attended the party, is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at CrimeStoppersofNV.com