Teen shot and killed at Las Vegas house party; neighbors say property has been problem spot for months

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A teenager was shot and killed at a house party in a northwest Las Vegas neighborhood Tuesday night, leaving residents concerned about ongoing issues at the property.

The shooting happened at a home near Ann and Durango in the northwest valley, where a growing memorial now sits outside.

"This is the most dangerous situation that I have been in my entire life," said Dallas, a neighbor who didn't want to appear on camera.

According to police, the shooting happened after a fight broke out during a large party.

When officers arrived at the 5600 block of North Bonita Vista Street, they said they found a male victim with gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"My children heard gunfire, probably 15 or so rounds," Dallas said.

Dallas says he was woken up by his daughters after they were startled by the sound of gunfire.

"Their bedroom window faces the house where the youngin got killed," he said. "You grab your gun and you pray that none of your children are hurt, your wife is not hurt, your daughter is not hurt."

According to Dallas, this is not the first time concerns have been raised about the home.

He said issues with the home began about eight months ago, despite his seven years living in the neighborhood.

"You see drug deals going on every day, people in cars and parties every night for the last 8 months," Dallas said. "Metro has been here multiple times because of the shenanigans that's going on at that home. I'm just sick of it."

Property records led to the title owner of the home, who provided a statement explaining they legally surrendered the property through Chapter 13 bankruptcy over a year ago.

Here's the statement they shared with Channel 13:

Yes, we just learned of the tragedy, and we are absolutely heartbroken.

We legally surrendered that property through our Chapter 13 bankruptcy over a year ago. We no longer live there, we receive no rent, and we have no control over the home—but unfortunately, our names are still on the title because PennyMac, the mortgage company, rescinded the foreclosure, and our attorney has refused to file the motion needed to remove us from ownership.





We began raising concerns about the property in December 2024, warning both PennyMac and our attorney that it had been overtaken by squatters and the possibility of it becoming unsafe. We even participated in a three-way call with Las Vegas Metro Police and PennyMac to report the situation. Despite our repeated requests, no one took action.





We specifically asked our attorney to file a Motion to Vest so we could be removed from the title and avoid being exposed to legal or physical risk. Instead, we were dismissed, ignored, and even threatened with withdrawal. We were deeply concerned about possible safety issues and made every effort to prevent a tragedy like this.





We are not landlords. We are not renting the property. We are not part of this situation by choice—we are victims of a system that failed to act when we needed help the most.





We’re open to speaking further once we’ve had a chance to address this with the court, but we wanted to make sure the facts were clear.

Brandon & Jami Pegg

Channel 13 also reached out to Metro to learn how many times they visited the home and asked if it was supposed to be vacant. They are working on our request.

We also reached out to PennyMac to learn if they knew about the concerns. We are waiting on a response.

'The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is still looking for the suspect in the shooting and asking anyone who may have been at the party to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

