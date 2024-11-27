'Sweeter than any Thanksgiving dessert': Little ones bringing style ahead of their first holiday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Right in time for Turkey Day, some of the tiniest members of our community are dressing up for the holiday!

Meet the Thanksgiving babies from Sunrise Health System and Centennial Hills Hospital neonatal intensive care units.

Sunrise Children's Hospital

📸 Images courtesy of Sunrise Children's Hospital

Southern Hills Hospital

📸 Images courtesy of Southern Hills Hospital

MountainView Hospital

📸 Images courtesy of MountainView Hospital

Centennial Hills Hospital

📸 Images courtesy of Centennial Hills Hospital