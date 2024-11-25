Watch Now
What's open and closed in Las Vegas on Thanksgiving Day?

Channel 13 has compiled a list of open and closed businesses on Thanksgiving Day— check it out.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Whether you're a foodie, a shopper or an adventurer, Las Vegas has something for everyone on Thanksgiving Day.

Channel 13 has compiled a list of what businesses are open or closed on the holiday:

Essentials

  • Smiths: Stores will be open on Thanksgiving Day with reduced hours from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Albertsons: Stores will be open on Thanksgiving Day with reduced hours from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Sprouts Farmers Market: Stores will be open on Thanksgiving Day with reduced hours from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Whole Foods: Stores will be open on Thanksgiving Day with reduced hours from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • CVS Pharmacy: Stores will be open on Thanksgiving Day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., but the pharmacy will be closed.
  • Walgreens: Stores typically open 24/7 will remain open on Thanksgiving Day. Other locations will be closed.

Fast Food

  • Starbucks: Most locations are open on Thanksgiving Day. Hours differ per location, but most open later and close earlier.
  • Dutch Bros: Stores are open on Thanksgiving Day with reduced hours from 5 a.m. to noon.
  • Dunkin': Stores will be open during normal hours on Thanksgiving Day.
  • McDonald's: Stores will be open during normal hours on Thanksgiving Day.
  • KFC: Stores will be open during normal hours on Thanksgiving Day.
  • Burger King: Stores will be open during normal hours on Thanksgiving Day.
  • Del Taco: Most locations are open on Thanksgiving Day. Hours differ per location, but most open later and close earlier.
  • Subway: Stores will be open during normal hours on Thanksgiving Day.
  • Jimmy John's: Stores will be open during normal hours on Thanksgiving Day.

Shopping

  • The Forum Shops: The mall will be open on Thanksgiving Day with reduced hours from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Grand Canal Shoppes: The mall will be open during normal hours on Thanksgiving Day.
  • The Shops at Crystals: The mall will be open on Thanksgiving Day with reduced hours from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Town Square: Some shops will be open on Thanksgiving Day. Check the specific stores you want to visit.
Essentials

  • Walmart: Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopen at 6 a.m. on Friday.
  • Target: Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopen at 6 a.m. on Friday.
  • Trader Joe's: Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopen at 8 a.m. on Friday.
  • Costco: Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and resume normal hours on Friday depending on location.
  • Sam's Club: Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopen at 10 a.m. on Friday.
  • Home Depot: Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopen at 6 a.m. on Friday.
  • Lowe's: Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopen at 6 a.m. on Friday.
  • PetSmart: Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopen at 7 a.m. on Friday.
  • Petco: Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopen at 8 a.m. on Friday.

Fast Food

  • In-N-Out Burger: Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopen at 10:30 a.m. on Friday.
  • Chick-fil-A: Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopen at 6:30 a.m. on Friday.
  • Arby's: Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopen during normal hours on Friday.
  • Popeyes: Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopen during normal hours on Friday.
  • Wendy's: Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopen at 6:30 a.m. on Friday.
  • Taco Bell: Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopen during normal hours on Friday.
  • Chipotle: Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopen during normal hours on Friday.
  • Wingstop: Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopen at 10:30 a.m. on Friday.
  • Buffalo Wild Wings: Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopen at 11 a.m. on Friday.

Shopping

  • Fashion Show: The mall will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopen at 9 a.m. on Friday.
  • Galleria at Sunset: The mall will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopen at 8 a.m. on Friday.
  • Meadows Mall: The mall will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopen at 9 a.m. on Friday.
  • Downtown Summerlin: The shops will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopen at 10 a.m. on Friday.
