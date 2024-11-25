What's open and closed in Las Vegas on Thanksgiving Day?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Whether you're a foodie, a shopper or an adventurer, Las Vegas has something for everyone on Thanksgiving Day.

Channel 13 has compiled a list of what businesses are open or closed on the holiday:

.

Essentials

Smiths: Stores will be open on Thanksgiving Day with reduced hours from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Stores will be open on Thanksgiving Day with reduced hours from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Albertsons: Stores will be open on Thanksgiving Day with reduced hours from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Stores will be open on Thanksgiving Day with reduced hours from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sprouts Farmers Market: Stores will be open on Thanksgiving Day with reduced hours from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Stores will be open on Thanksgiving Day with reduced hours from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Whole Foods: Stores will be open on Thanksgiving Day with reduced hours from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Stores will be open on Thanksgiving Day with reduced hours from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. CVS Pharmacy: Stores will be open on Thanksgiving Day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., but the pharmacy will be closed.

Stores will be open on Thanksgiving Day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., but the pharmacy will be closed. Walgreens: Stores typically open 24/7 will remain open on Thanksgiving Day. Other locations will be closed.

Fast Food

Starbucks: Most locations are open on Thanksgiving Day. Hours differ per location, but most open later and close earlier.

Most locations are open on Thanksgiving Day. Hours differ per location, but most open later and close earlier. Dutch Bros: Stores are open on Thanksgiving Day with reduced hours from 5 a.m. to noon.

Stores are open on Thanksgiving Day with reduced hours from 5 a.m. to noon. Dunkin': Stores will be open during normal hours on Thanksgiving Day.

Stores will be open during normal hours on Thanksgiving Day. McDonald's: Stores will be open during normal hours on Thanksgiving Day.

Stores will be open during normal hours on Thanksgiving Day. KFC: Stores will be open during normal hours on Thanksgiving Day.

Stores will be open during normal hours on Thanksgiving Day. Burger King: Stores will be open during normal hours on Thanksgiving Day.

Stores will be open during normal hours on Thanksgiving Day. Del Taco: Most locations are open on Thanksgiving Day. Hours differ per location, but most open later and close earlier.

Most locations are open on Thanksgiving Day. Hours differ per location, but most open later and close earlier. Subway: Stores will be open during normal hours on Thanksgiving Day.

Stores will be open during normal hours on Thanksgiving Day. Jimmy John's: Stores will be open during normal hours on Thanksgiving Day.

Shopping

The Forum Shops: The mall will be open on Thanksgiving Day with reduced hours from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The mall will be open on Thanksgiving Day with reduced hours from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Grand Canal Shoppes: The mall will be open during normal hours on Thanksgiving Day.

The mall will be open during normal hours on Thanksgiving Day. The Shops at Crystals: The mall will be open on Thanksgiving Day with reduced hours from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The mall will be open on Thanksgiving Day with reduced hours from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Town Square: Some shops will be open on Thanksgiving Day. Check the specific stores you want to visit.

.

Essentials

Walmart: Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopen at 6 a.m. on Friday.

Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopen at 6 a.m. on Friday. Target: Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopen at 6 a.m. on Friday.

Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopen at 6 a.m. on Friday. Trader Joe's: Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopen at 8 a.m. on Friday.

Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopen at 8 a.m. on Friday. Costco: Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and resume normal hours on Friday depending on location.

Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and resume normal hours on Friday depending on location. Sam's Club: Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopen at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopen at 10 a.m. on Friday. Home Depot: Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopen at 6 a.m. on Friday.

Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopen at 6 a.m. on Friday. Lowe's: Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopen at 6 a.m. on Friday.

Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopen at 6 a.m. on Friday. PetSmart: Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopen at 7 a.m. on Friday.

Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopen at 7 a.m. on Friday. Petco: Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopen at 8 a.m. on Friday.

Fast Food

In-N-Out Burger: Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopen at 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopen at 10:30 a.m. on Friday. Chick-fil-A: Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopen at 6:30 a.m. on Friday.

Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopen at 6:30 a.m. on Friday. Arby's: Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopen during normal hours on Friday.

Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopen during normal hours on Friday. Popeyes: Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopen during normal hours on Friday.

Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopen during normal hours on Friday. Wendy's: Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopen at 6:30 a.m. on Friday.

Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopen at 6:30 a.m. on Friday. Taco Bell: Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopen during normal hours on Friday.

Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopen during normal hours on Friday. Chipotle: Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopen during normal hours on Friday.

Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopen during normal hours on Friday. Wingstop: Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopen at 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopen at 10:30 a.m. on Friday. Buffalo Wild Wings: Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopen at 11 a.m. on Friday.

Shopping