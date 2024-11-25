What's open and closed in Las Vegas on Thanksgiving Day?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Whether you're a foodie, a shopper or an adventurer, Las Vegas has something for everyone on Thanksgiving Day.
Channel 13 has compiled a list of what businesses are open or closed on the holiday:
Essentials
- Smiths: Stores will be open on Thanksgiving Day with reduced hours from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Albertsons: Stores will be open on Thanksgiving Day with reduced hours from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sprouts Farmers Market: Stores will be open on Thanksgiving Day with reduced hours from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Whole Foods: Stores will be open on Thanksgiving Day with reduced hours from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- CVS Pharmacy: Stores will be open on Thanksgiving Day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., but the pharmacy will be closed.
- Walgreens: Stores typically open 24/7 will remain open on Thanksgiving Day. Other locations will be closed.
Fast Food
- Starbucks: Most locations are open on Thanksgiving Day. Hours differ per location, but most open later and close earlier.
- Dutch Bros: Stores are open on Thanksgiving Day with reduced hours from 5 a.m. to noon.
- Dunkin': Stores will be open during normal hours on Thanksgiving Day.
- McDonald's: Stores will be open during normal hours on Thanksgiving Day.
- KFC: Stores will be open during normal hours on Thanksgiving Day.
- Burger King: Stores will be open during normal hours on Thanksgiving Day.
- Del Taco: Most locations are open on Thanksgiving Day. Hours differ per location, but most open later and close earlier.
- Subway: Stores will be open during normal hours on Thanksgiving Day.
- Jimmy John's: Stores will be open during normal hours on Thanksgiving Day.
Shopping
- The Forum Shops: The mall will be open on Thanksgiving Day with reduced hours from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Grand Canal Shoppes: The mall will be open during normal hours on Thanksgiving Day.
- The Shops at Crystals: The mall will be open on Thanksgiving Day with reduced hours from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Town Square: Some shops will be open on Thanksgiving Day. Check the specific stores you want to visit.
Essentials
- Walmart: Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopen at 6 a.m. on Friday.
- Target: Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopen at 6 a.m. on Friday.
- Trader Joe's: Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopen at 8 a.m. on Friday.
- Costco: Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and resume normal hours on Friday depending on location.
- Sam's Club: Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopen at 10 a.m. on Friday.
- Home Depot: Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopen at 6 a.m. on Friday.
- Lowe's: Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopen at 6 a.m. on Friday.
- PetSmart: Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopen at 7 a.m. on Friday.
- Petco: Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopen at 8 a.m. on Friday.
Fast Food
- In-N-Out Burger: Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopen at 10:30 a.m. on Friday.
- Chick-fil-A: Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopen at 6:30 a.m. on Friday.
- Arby's: Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopen during normal hours on Friday.
- Popeyes: Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopen during normal hours on Friday.
- Wendy's: Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopen at 6:30 a.m. on Friday.
- Taco Bell: Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopen during normal hours on Friday.
- Chipotle: Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopen during normal hours on Friday.
- Wingstop: Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopen at 10:30 a.m. on Friday.
- Buffalo Wild Wings: Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopen at 11 a.m. on Friday.
Shopping
- Fashion Show: The mall will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopen at 9 a.m. on Friday.
- Galleria at Sunset: The mall will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopen at 8 a.m. on Friday.
- Meadows Mall: The mall will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopen at 9 a.m. on Friday.
- Downtown Summerlin: The shops will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopen at 10 a.m. on Friday.