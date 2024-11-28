Las Vegas Rescue Mission celebrates Thanksgiving by feeding one thousand people

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Once again, the Las Vegas Rescue Mission is bringing the spirit of Thanksgiving to life by serving up meals for people in need.

This year's feast took a lot of time, including two weeks of planning, but organizers say it was worth every bit of effort.

“We serve about 30,000 meals a month but what makes the holidays different is just that, it’s the holidays,” said Heather Engle, CEO of the Las Vegas Rescue Mission.

Plates piled high with turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and of course, pumpkin pie. The kitchen also buzzed with energy as every scoop, every stir, and every dish that made its way out the door brought the staff one step closer to serving nearly one thousand Thanksgiving meals.

Aside from the classic holiday sides, the real magic happened in the smiles and stories shared around the tables at dinner.

“I hope it makes them feel like they’re at home and that they’re a part of something. That they can sit down and have all the stress go away for a few minutes,” Engle said.

For people like chef George Tucker, it was more than just preparing a meal. It was a reminder of where he’s been and how he’s now in a position to give back.

“I have once been in the same situation with most of the people here so it makes me feel good and makes me want to come back every day,” Tucker said.

This year, guests also had a special treat. American Idol contestant, Mackenzie Sol, performed for the crowd, filling the room with soulful music that touched hearts and lifted spirits.

