Baby's Bounty to hold December diaper banks throughout Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS (KNTV) — Baby's Bounty, an organization that helps at-risk families, will hold diaper banks in different locations in the Las Vegas Valley.

Families will receive a week's supply of diapers and wipes for up to three children at each diaper bank. Registration may be required for select diaper banks. Registration opens one week prior for those requiring registration.

All diaper banks require photo ID and proof of parental paperwork (birth certificate, Medicaid card, crib card, social security card, foster or adoption paperwork).

Henderson:

📍Location: Morell Park – 500 Harris St., Henderson

🗓️ Date: Wednesday, Dec. 4

⏰ Time: 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Registration is required and can be found here.

Las Vegas:

📍Location: Consulate of Mexico – 823 S 6th St, Las Vegas

🗓️ Date: Tuesday, Dec. 10

⏰ Time:10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

📍Location: Baby’s Bounty Center for Families – 4495 W Reno Ave, Las Vegas

🗓️ Date: Wednesday, Dec. 18

⏰ Time: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Registration is required and can be found here.

📍Location: Las Vegas Indian Center – 2300 W Bonanza Rd, Las Vegas

🗓️ Date: Thursday, Dec. 19

⏰ Time: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

North Las Vegas:

📍Location: Martin Luther King Jr. Senior Center – 2420 N MLK Blvd, North Las Vegas

🗓️ Date: Wednesday, Dec. 11

⏰ Time: 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Reno/Sparks:

📍Location: Baby’s Bounty Northern Nevada – 1410 Greg Street, #409, Sparks

🗓️ Date: Wednesday, Dec. 18

⏰ Time: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Registration is required on the Baby's Bounty website.

Mesquite:

📍Location: Salvation Army Mesquite – 742 W Pioneer Blvd., Mesquite

🗓️ Date: Friday, Dec. 20

⏰ Time:10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

