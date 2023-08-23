Sphere CEO: Robots, holographs part of new show, new residencies to be announced

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Robots, holographs, and an Academy Award-winning director are all part of the Sphere's new exhibit that's set to open in October.

According to Sphere Executive Chairman and CEO James Dolan, things are on track to open on time.

"In June, we finished primary construction of the venue and are currently putting the finishing touches on the interior spaces as well as the exterior grounds," Dolan said during a company earnings call. "This month, we completed installation and testing no the majority of the technological systems inside the venue. That includes our next generation immersive technology such as our interior display plane, Sphere immersive sound and advanced concert grade concert system, and 4D multi-sensory technologies that enable effects such as vibration, wind, scent, and change in temperatures."

Company officials said Sphere operations led to the company spending an additional $90 million in the fourth quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 that they weren't expecting. They added this was related to corporate overhead, expenses related to Sphere Studios and associated content and technology development as well as costs for the Las Vegas venue ahead of it opening next month. The overall cost of the project is now $2.25 billion but Dolan said it's a worthwhile investment.

"This is really built on the notion of changing the model that is currently used to operate entertainment venues. That model right now is what I call basically a landlord model. You build your building. If you have a team, they're the first tenants in but they generally only occupy 40 to 50 nights a year. The rest of the time you're renting out," Dolan said. "Acts comes in. They make a lot of money but you only get your rental fee so you're limited. The acts that come in generally want to play Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Not many want to play Sunday and Monday. And so, therefore, you're dark and your capital is also languishing. The Sphere completely changes that model. It is capital intensive but the opportunity to return on that capital is significantly better than your traditional venue model."

MSG Sphere, MSG Entertainment

Dolan said the plan is to keep Sphere busy and running 365 days a year. That includes new exhibits and the film "Postcard From Earth", which is being directed by Darren Aronofsky. He was behind movies like "The Whale", "mother!", "Black Swan", "The Wrestler", and "Requiem For A Dream".

"On Oct. 6, we will debut the Sphere Experience. It will come in two parts. The first part consists of a series of exhibits that chronicle technology's impact on the development of human potential. It will begin with a replica of Guttenberg's printing press and take you through the creation of a Metaverse and the development of AI," Dolan said. "The visitor will be guided through this experience by animatronic robots. It will utilize holographs, beam-forming sound, and a 50-foot translucent video wall. It will then continue in the main venue bowl where guests will be fully immersed in a multi-sensory cinematic journey."

Sphere Entertainment Director Darren Aronofsky filming scenes for "Postcard From Earth".

A lot of new technology has been developed for the venue. That includes a brand-new camera system called Big Sky, which was developed for the Sphere's 16K x 16K immersive display plane.

"Every day, we've taken out the camera and we've gotten better at getting the best possible shots. It's a learning process because the technology is new," Aronofsky said. "It's the same with post. Delivering a half-petabyte movie - that's 500,000 gigabytes - that utilizes more than 160,000 speakers is mind-boggling."

Sphere Studios teamed up with HOLOLOT, a company that specializes in 3D audio technology, to create Sphere Immersive Sound. The system includes 1,600 permanently installed and 300 mobile HOLOPLOT X1 Matrix Array loudspeaker modules and 167,000 individually amplified loudspeaker drivers. The technology can also send unique content to different parts of the venue. One example is different sections hearing different things at the same time like languages, music, and sound effects.

For U2's The Edge, it's one reason that drew the band to the venue.

"The beauty of Sphere is not only the ground-breaking technology that will make it so unique, with the world's most advanced audio system integrated into a structure which is designed with sound quality as a priority; it's also the possibilities around immersive experiences," he said. "In short, it's a canvas of an unparalleled scale and image resolution, and a once-in-a-generation opportunity. We all thought about it and decided we'd be mad to not accept the invitation."

Sam Jones U2 will be the first act to perform at the MSG Sphere, the highly anticipated new spherical concert and event stadium on the Las Vegas Strip.

U2 will be the first band to perform at Sphere and will open the venue on Sept. 29 with the first of their 25 sold-out shows. Dolan said more residencies will be announced "shortly".

"From the artist community, I have to say we've had a real robust interest. They're maybe not as high-profile as U2 but close because those are the kind of artists that have been coming and talking to us," Dolan said. "That notion appeals to artists, the ability of instead of having to travel around the world with 16 trucks, etc., to plant yourself in Las Vegas and the LA marketplaces and come in and do their shows."

This may be the first Sphere venue so far but Dolan added they've developed plans to add more in the future.

"We've designed the Sphere product for other marketplaces that go as low as 2,500 seats and has a construction period of less than two years. We built this one all ourselves and there is no plan on doing that again. We want partners and we're looking at more of a franchise-type model," Dolan said. "We hope this is the first of many Spheres and Las Vegas is the ideal market to debut this unique content. Sphere is brand new, never-before-seen media and we believe it will take the world by storm. We believe in the product. We believe in the formula and the business. The proof is in the pudding and the pudding's about to show up."