Sphere causing locals and tourists to stop and take a look

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The July 4th holiday brought with it a sneak peak at the anticipated Sphere.

The 580,000-square-foot dome may have given our regular Fourth of July fireworks a run for its money. With a ‘Hello World’ sign illuminating the Vegas skyline, the globe-like Sphere fully illuminated its 1.2 million LED lights for the first time.

But tourists like Rachel Goldstein and Michelle Yoss said the dome caught their eye even before it made its big debut. They said they even asked their taxi driver about it.

Tourists Rick and Christine said they missed the light up show but will be back to Vegas when the dome opens.

After months of construction and many puzzling questions of what will this be, the Sphere is expected to open in September of 2023 with U2 as the first artists to take the stage.

The sphere is a first of its kind amphitheater that will be powered by cutting-edge technology to give visitors a unique experience on a “never-before-seen scale.”