Southern Nevada homelessness rates jump over 16%, according to census

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The number of people experiencing homelessness in Southern Nevada has jumped by over 16% in just one year, according to new data from Clark County officials.

Every year, the Southern Nevada Homelessness Continuum of Care releases the results of the 2023 Southern Nevada Homeless Census. In January, volunteers went to shelters, streets, tunnels, and desert areas speaking to people about their experiences and what else can be done to help them.

In 2022, the census found 5,645 people living in shelters or on the streets and estimated that nearly 14,000 people experienced homelessness at in Southern Nevada some point during the year. On Thursday, officials released the numbers for the 2023 census. Researchers found those numbers had jumped to 6,556 people were in shelters or on the streets and over 16,000 people experienced homelessness during the year.

Clark County

"[This] underscores the ongoing need in our region to address and manage homelessness," said Abigail Frierson, Deputy County Manager. "While these numbers capture a moment in time, they reinforce what our social services teams and community partners are dealing with each day as they interface with those who are unhoused and work to connect them with temporary shelter, wraparound services, and eventually permanent shelter."

According to census data, 60% of the people surveyed were unsheltered with the majority of them living on the street, outside, in vehicles, or camps and 40% were in emergency shelters or transitional housing. Data also revealed 87% of those surveyed were single adults and over half were men.

In January, county officials told Channel 13 they were expecting these numbers to be higher due to inflation, rent increases, and recent changes with rental assistance.

The Clark County Cares Housing Assistance Program, or CHAP, was phased out earlier this year. It was launched during the financial crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic over two years ago. According to a report from Princeton University's Eviction Lab, in June, eviction filing in the Las Vegas valley were up 170% compared to June 2019. Now, local courtrooms are backlogged with people trying to stay in their homes. Local housing advocates also voiced their concerns after Gov. Joe Lombardo vetoed Senate Bill 335, which addressed evictions.

Meantime, Clark County officials are continuing to find ways to help with the affordable housing crisis and those experiencing homelessness.

Last week, the Clark County Navigation Center officially opened. The converted Motel 6 provides temporary housing and services for up to 70 people. Another vacant motel has been converted into transitional housing. The county has also set aside millions of dollars through Operation Home! and Welcome Home programs and initiatives.