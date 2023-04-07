Vacant motel transformed into Betterment Community for homeless populations in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A vacant motel in downtown Las Vegas is becoming a home to Nevadans experiencing homelessness.

The Vintage Safari Motel has been remodeled with the goal of giving unsheltered populations in the Las Vegas valley a safe place to live for a while.

The former motel will have a different purpose, it is now a new temporary home for many people in need of a place to stay, including cancer survivor Sabrina Haliey.

"When we walked in it was a sigh of relief, our shoulders loosened up, our bodies loosened up, and we got a beautiful night's sleep."

Organizers hope the Betterment Community will help their clients become active members of society through available resources on site.

It had been a while since Haliey got a good night's rest. Before becoming a tenant at the Betterment Community, her life was turned upside down.

"I can see why people would just want to give up," she said.

Last November, she says she was diagnosed with stage three cervical cancer. She stopped working and she and her partner couldn't afford to pay rent. They eventually ended up on the streets and in shelters.

She says her life made a full 180 now that's she has a place to live for 90 days. She also receives job training, food, and additional resources to get back to work and find a permanent home.

"Six weeks of radiology and chemotherapy and about two or three surgeries, I don't know how I would pay for that if I weren't here."

It's people like Sabrina that the Betterment Community's project manager, Haley Exon, says the program was created to help.

"We are providing that bridge, that step to permanent housing," Exon said.

Last year, Clark County partnered with the non-profit U.S. Vets to make this potential solution possible.

The county allocated $4 million to fund the program. Officials hope the Betterment Community will eventually house more than 200 people a year.

However, Exon says a lot of work still needs to be done.

Here in Clark County, there are more than 4,000 vetted people experiencing homelessness who need a roof over their heads.

"Those are 4,000 lives, with what we do here providing services for up to 50 clients, that's one life every day that we can save."

Sabrina says walking into her new temporary apartment every day is a blessing.

"A place like this gives you hope that you are going to get this together and move on."

The betterment community is now accepting clients. Participants do not need to be veterans. Those looking to apply can access more information at HelpHopeHome.Org to find a coordinated entry assessment site or to learn more about qualifying for the program.