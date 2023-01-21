Evictions may be on the rise, amid changes with rental assistance program

More than two years after a Covid-19 rental assistance program launched here in Clark County. It's now phasing out, as it dissolves, could evictions be looming?

Sunday night at 11:50 p.m., the sun will set on the clark county cares housing assistance program, also known as "CHAP." The program was launched over two years ago during the financial crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Renter Marnice Clerk, who's been disabled since 2017, says CHAP has been her lifeline.

"Just December the 14th, i was served an eviction notice. I got locked out. And with the help of legal aid and chap, I was able to get back into my apartment," said Clerk.

She says she beat the CHAP deadline and landed on a fixed income program. But starting Monday, eligibility requirements for thousands will change. And she's got advice for those who may be facing eviction.

"Whatever they can get help with, get help. It's a great program. It takes a while. Make sure your landlord works with you," said Clerk.

While CHAP is not ending, the requirements are altering. So the program will serve the most vulnerable populations. Jonathan Norman with Legal Aid of Southern Nevada says only certain households will be able to qualify to receive rent assistance. Norman is worried about a flood of evictions.

"Everybody has this idea of eviction crisis winding down. I think from the perspective of legal aid providers, it's going to be at its most dire in the coming months," said Norman.

The new requirements include:

- At least one member of the applicant household has to be on a fixed income.

- Has experienced a rent increase in the last 12 months.

- Received an eviction notice for not paying rent.

- And has experienced a change causing an inability to pay rent.

CHAP applications submitted before Sunday's deadline will be processed under the current qualifications.

Clerk says even though she's safe for now, she worries about future changes to her program. A case worker at CHAP warned her to look for cheaper rent or to find a roommate.

She says she currently pays over $1,500 for her apartment.

"There's going to be some changes. Not sure what those changes are. And it's going to go away. So, if i have any problems after that, i don't know what i'll do," said Clerk.