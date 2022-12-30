Federal Rental Assistance Program will be ending in January 2023, Clark County officials say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County announced on Thursday that the Cares Housing Assistance Program will be ending in 2023 and will no longer be accepting applications after Jan. 23.

As the program begins to fade out, the current eligibility requirements for ongoing rental assistance programs will also be changing. Starting Jan. 23, only households that fulfill certain qualifications will be considered for eligibility:

At least one member of a household is living on a fixed income (e.g., Social Security, VA benefits, or pensions). Have experienced a rent increase within the 12-month period prior to the date of application. Received an eviction notice for non-payment of rent. Experienced a recent change in circumstances that has resulted in an inability to pay rent.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the County’s CHAP program has allocated more than $375 million to provide rental assistance to more than 70,000 local households and utility assistance to 60,000 households.

“The CHAP program was a critical resource and a lifeline for many who were facing substantial financial hardship during the pandemic,” said Clark County Commission Chairman Jim Gibson. “Those efforts will continue as CHAP now transitions to focus on helping the most vulnerable populations maintain and secure affordable housing while Clark County seeks permanent housing solutions through Welcome Home, our community housing fund. I would encourage residents to understand the changing eligibility requirements for rental assistance going forward and to take the appropriate action as needed.”

In order to continue addressing the current housing crisis and to better meet the needs of those in lower-income households, the funding from the CHAP program will transition into new assistance programs that will help southern Nevada households facing eviction for non-payment.

To apply for assistance, go to chap.clarkcountynv.gov. For information on an existing application, contact the CHAP Helpdesk at (702) 455-4071 or CHAPinfo@ClarkCountyNV.gov.