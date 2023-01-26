Volunteers disperse throughout Clark County for 2023 Homeless Census

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Thursday morning, hundreds of volunteers will disperse across Clark County and work all day to find out how many people are experiencing homelessness locally.

Last year, the county counted more than 56,000 unhoused individuals, but that doesn't include the nearly 14,000 individuals who could have been homeless at some point in 2022.

All throughout the day on Thursday, the volunteers will cover every shelter and walk through every street, tunnel and desert area to complete surveys and try to figure out how many of these people ended up without a home, to begin with.

Volunteers will also be working with them to see what else can be done to put them on the right track.

All of the data gathered throughout the day will be submitted for an opportunity to receive federal money that will pay for homeless programs and services. Currently, the county receives more than $15 million.

Officials believe the number of unhoused people in the Las Vegas valley will go up significantly this year because of the inflation, rent increases and recent changes with rental assistance.

The finalized count from today's census should be published sometime over the summer.