Center fears 'thousands could be homeless,' as Gov. Lombardo vetoes eviction protection bill

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas non-profit claims there will be ‘disastrous' consequences after Governor Lombardo vetoed Senate Bill 335.

The bill would have given tenants a 60-day grace period, allowing their rental assistance application to be processed before they face eviction. It was meant to extend protections for people facing evictions after COVID-era state protections expired on June 5.

Now that SB 335 is vetoed, the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada fears thousands could become homeless.

"There's a massive eviction crisis in southern Nevada, especially in Las Vegas right now,” said Aaron MacDonald, lead attorney for the housing justice program at the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada.

MacDonald says his office sees 300 people walk in for eviction assistance daily. Recently, he says that number is closer to 500 people a day.

“These folks are primarily disabled and elderly tenants. They're being thrown out and forced into homelessness because there are no state protections at this time,” MacDonald added.

Governor Lombardo's office did not respond to our request for an interview, but referred us to his veto message on the governor's website.

The governor said SB 335 would create more hurdles for a landlord to evict a non-compliant tenant. He wrote, in part, "Not only would this make the eviction process more time consuming, it would also make it more costly- potentially worsening availability and accessibility to residential properties for those looking to rent."

Gov. Lombardo did sign AB 396, which provides rental assistance to local jurisdictions with the goal of making the landlord whole. It would prevent eviction for seniors, adults with disabilities , and families facing emergency.

The Legal Aid Center says without SB 335, it will be ineffective.

In a statement, the non-profit said "Unfortunately, for rental assistance to be effective it must be delivered when it can make a difference. Without SB335 the fast pace and opaque process of summary evictions will make it nearly impossible for rental assistance to keep the vulnerable housed."

If you receive an eviction notice, MacDonald says to go to the local Justice Court and file an answer to defend yourself. If you don’t file an answer to defend yourself, you can be evicted without a hearing.

People facing eviction can also reach out toHelp of Southern Nevada. The non-profit helps people who are facing homelessness find housing and services.