LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Questions are emerging in Southern Nevada about increased ICE enforcement as national tension grows around Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations.

A local attorney says she is seeing a surge in detentions and clients contacting her after being picked up by ICE.

From protests in the streets to lives lost, what's erupting in Minneapolis is putting a national spotlight on ICE and raising questions locally about what the agency is doing in the Las Vegas Valley.

WATCH | Local attorney sees surge in ICE detentions in Southern Nevada

Southern Nevada attorney reports surge in ICE detentions amid national immigration tensions

To find out, I sat down with immigration attorney Adriana Pereyra of Integrity Law Firm, who says what's happening in Southern Nevada isn't always visible.

"How often are we seeing this? Is this happening a lot more often than what people are actually realizing?" I asked.

"Yes, it definitely is. Even my clients who are detained have told me, you know, they bring 10-15 people a day, just in Henderson detention center," Pereyra said.

WATCH | Nevada Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro speaks about ICE in schools

Nevada Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro speaks about ICE in schools

Here's why that matters: Under federal immigration law, ICE has the authority, including through what's called the 287(G) program, to operate with local jails. ICE can identify and take into federal custody people who were booked into jail.

"ICE is still very involved here in our community?" I asked.

"Absolutely they're just doing it in a different way that is not so public," Pereyra said

.According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security website, ICE also maintains holding facilities in Southern Nevada, including the Henderson Detention Center and the Nevada Southern Detention Center, where people taken into ICE custody can be detained for immigration proceedings.

WATCH | What legal experts say Nevadans should understand before joining protests

Know your rights: What legal experts say Nevadans should understand before joining protests

I reached out to the regional ICE office for a response on what they are planning to do or what they have done so far, but have not heard back from them.

Do you have questions about immigration enforcement, or is there anything on this issue that you feel we should know? Reach out to us at ktnv.com/letstalk.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.